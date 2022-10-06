CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Charlotte County deputy was attacked by a teenage boy while on patrol on Thursday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputy spotted the boy riding a bike near the Lake House Kitchen and Grill in Babcock Ranch just after 2 a.m. A nightly curfew is still in effect for the area under the state of emergency for Hurricane Ian.

The boy told the deputy he was fishing in the area, despite not having any fishing equipment. Deputies said the boy tried to walk away during the stop before turning around and hitting the deputy on the head. The teen continued to fight with the deputy as he tried to call for backup and stabbed him behind the ear with a pocketknife.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was stabbed a total of six times, but was able to taser and restrain the boy as he waited for help to arrive. He was flown to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Deputies said the 14-year-old boy was a Babcock Ranch resident who told them he was planning on breaking into shuttered restaurants in the area. The sheriff’s office said that in addition to the pocketknife, he also had a hammer in his backpack.