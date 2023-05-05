(WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested following a series of car break-ins in a Florida neighborhood, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the car break-ins were reported from March 27 to April 11 on several streets along Elkcam Boulevard in Deltona.

The sheriff’s office said video surveillance in the area was poor quality but caught a thin male suspect wearing a hoodie and riding a bicycle.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home after a woman said she found a gun hidden on the side of her house near an air conditioning unit.

She told deputies that she had been having behavioral issues with her son and was searching her property for money he stole from her when she discovered the 9mm pistol.

When she called law enforcement officers, she said her son packed a bag and ran away.

Detectives said they noticed the boy’s description matched that of the suspect previously caught on camera. They said they also check video surveillance from a neighbor’s house and saw the boy leaving his home on the night of several burglaries, wearing the same clothing as the suspect.

The 13-year-old was later found at his great-grandmother’s house and admitted to the break-ins as well as a package theft. He also admitted to taking the pistol from a pickup truck near his home, deputies said.

The boy was charged with armed burglary to a conveyance, grand theft firearm, four counts of burglary to a conveyance and four counts of petit theft. He was later taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.