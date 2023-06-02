WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A plane headed to Florida from the Bahamas ended up having to make an emergency landing in the water Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that a plane carrying five people was leaving from Andros Island at Thursday when it began having mechanical issues.

Officials with the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the plane then landed in shallow waters near the island.

No one was seriously injured in the incident. WPTV reported that after the emergency landing, all the survivors were taken to Andros to be treated for their injuries.

According to officials, the plane was a private aircraft that was headed to West Palm Beach.