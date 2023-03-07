Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old Florida bookkeeper pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $305,000 from a labor union, authorities announced Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said 60-year-old Denise Kovacs, of Clermont, was the bookkeeper at Plumbers AFL-CIO Local 803, a labor union that represents plumbers and pipefitters in central Florida.

Over a nearly five-year period, authorities said Kovacs stole $43,777 in cash from union dues and charged $261,126 on the union’s credit card.

To hide her expenses, the attorney’s office said Kovacs altered internal business records which kept union officials in the dark about the funds.

Kovacs faces up to five years in federal prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger.