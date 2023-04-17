(WFLA) — A Florida man died Sunday after being hit by lightning while on his boat.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the incident happened on the Indian River in Brevard County near the Pineda Causeway and US-1.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the victim as Peter Strong, 39, of West Melbourne.

According to WESH, Strong had a passenger with him at the time. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The National Weather Service said lightning strikes kill around 20 people every year, with hundreds of other people sustaining severe injuries.