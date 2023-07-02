Dried and processed medical marijuana “buds,” trimmed and ready for use, legally cured and produced in California.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A boater in the Florida Keys made an illicit discovery after finding a marijuana shipment floating in the water.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:31 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the Big Pine Key Resort after the boater found the drugs.

According to deputies, the boater found the “marijuana bale” floating in the ocean around 13 miles northwest of Big Pine Key.

The bale was said to have weighed approximately 7.4 pounds.

After deputies seized the bale, it was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.