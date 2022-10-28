TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida boards of medicine and osteopathy held a workshop Friday to discuss additional restrictions to gender-affirming treatments on minors in the state.

The boards heard from several different subject matter experts and also took public comments.

At one point during the workshop, one board member halted public comment due to time constraints. The intervention stirred a backlash from a group who attended the meeting to share their testimony.

The rule comes after state guidelines were released recommending against gender dysphoria treatments for children and adolescents.

Director of Transgender Rights initiative at Southern Legal Counsel, Simone Chriss said, “Unquestionably, there will be legal challenges.”

The full board will meet next week where they could approve or reject the rule.