Florida school board renames schools honoring Confederate leaders

Confederate rebel flag waving in the wind against the blue sky background in Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board has voted to rename six schools named for Confederate leaders.

But the Duval County School Board will keep the names of a French colonizer and a U.S. president who supported slavery and uprooted Native Americans.

The schools being renamed honored Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Generals Joseph Finegan, Stonewall Jackson, Edmund Kirby Smith, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee. The board also voted Tuesday night to keep the names Jean Ribault and Andrew Jackson.

Superintendent Diana Greene says sales taxes won’t be used for the changes. She says the Jacksonville Jaguars will provide $200,000 for home uniforms for secondary school teams.