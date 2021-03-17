Florida bills would let counties further restrict smoking on beaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of bills that would allow counties and cities to further restrict smoking on public beaches and parks are making their way through the Florida legislature.

Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota filed Senate Bill 334, which would authorize counties and municipalities to further restrict smoking, except for smoking cigars or pipe tobacco, within the boundaries of public beaches and public parks under certain circumstances; prohibiting smoking within the boundaries of a state park; providing an exception, etc.

The Environment and Natural Resources Committee on Monday voted unanimously to approve the bill on Monday. The Rules Committee will debate the bill before it goes to the Senate floor.

The House version of the bill, House Bill 239, cleared a House committee on Tuesday. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Thad Altman said it won’t ban all smoking, but would instead allow local municipalities to make the rules. That bill must go through two more committees before it reaches the floor.

There are 67 county park systems and more than 400 municipal park systems in Florida.