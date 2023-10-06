TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A major raise is on the table for Florida teachers if a newly filed House bill becomes law.

HB 13, dubbed the “Save Our Teachers Act,” aims to raise the minimum base salary for full-time classroom teachers and certified prekindergarten teachers to at least $65,000. The bill states if the budget cannot appropriate enough funds for a one-time raise, it may “provide salary increases to instructional personnel… in a manner that best meets the needs of the school district or charter school.”

The raises would not apply to substitute teachers.

Currently, Florida teachers make a base salary of $47,000 — up from the $40,000 allotted in 2020. At the time, Florida ranked 26th in the nation for highest teacher salaries.

“Over the last three years, we have worked hard to increase teacher pay,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at an event in March 2022 after raising the minimum teacher wage. “We have invested more than $2 billion in teacher pay, and with rising inflation, this could not come at a better time. This will help Florida to recruit and retain great teachers.”

The bill was filed by Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds (D-West Palm Beach). If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2024.