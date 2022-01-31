Florida bill would make protests outside homes illegal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Protests outside people’s homes could become illegal in Florida.

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved a bill Monday to make such disturbances a second-degree misdemeanor. Protests by anti-maskers at the home of a school board member and at the house where the parents of murder victim Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie lived were mentioned before the vote.

Republican Sen. Keith Perry said people deserve the right of privacy, safety and peace while at their home.

If it becomes law, violators could face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.