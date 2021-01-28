Florida bill would make diapers exempt from sales tax

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— A Plantation Democrat says diapers for babies and adult incontinence products should be tax-exempt.

Sen. Lauren Book on Tuesday introduced a bill exempting diapers and adult incontinence undergarments from sales tax. If passed, SB 806 would make Florida the fifteenth state to remove sales tax charges for these essential health and hygiene products.

Families spend upwards of $70 per month on diapers, and use as many as 2,700 diapers per year, according to Investopedia. Food stamps cannot be used to purchase diapers, and families can’t receive federal or cash assistance to buy diapers unless they’re enrolled in the the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). One in three U.S. families report experiencing diaper need, according to Book.

“It’s time to stop taxing Florida families for these essential healthcare items,” says Book, who chairs the Senate Committee on Children, Families, and Elder Affairs. “Caring for young children and adults with incontinence issues comes with overwhelming costs. For the health, safety, and dignity of families, Florida should join other states across the country and stop taxing these necessary healthcare items.”

Book introduced similar legislation in previous years, but the bills died in the Finance and Tax Committee.

If approved, the legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.