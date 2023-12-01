Related video: Bear gets shot 16 times in Orlando neighborhood.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new Florida bill would allow residents to kill bears on their property without a permit if they feel threatened by the animal.

Senate Bill 632, called “Taking of Bears,” states that the use of lethal force “is justified if a person feels threatened and believes that using such force is necessary to protect himself or herself on his or her private property.”

“This act may be cited as the ‘Self Defense Act,'” the bill says.

However, the bill notes the legislation would not apply to people who intentionally lure bears with food or attractants for an illegal purpose, such as training dogs to hunt them or provoking bears to incite an attack.

The bill says if a person kills a bear, they must notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours. They cannot take, sell, or dispose of the bear or any of its parts, and they’re not subject to administrative, civil, or criminal penalties.

It adds that the FWC must be notified to handle the disposal of bear carcasses.

The bill, which was filed on Nov. 29, will become effective on July 1, 2024.