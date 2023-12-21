Related Video: The Florida Senate approves a bill to remove the cap on school choice vouchers for thousands of special needs students in November 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Senate filed a new bill on Monday that would prohibit any governmental entity from flying a flag depicting a political viewpoint.

House Bill 901 includes but is not limited to, flags representing racial or sexual orientation, political ideology, and political partisans.

The bill states that government officials should remain “neutral” when they fly a flag, and represent a political viewpoint.

According to the bill, “governmental entities” refers to a governmental agency, or local government which includes public schools, colleges, and universities.

However, the bill doesn’t limit the ability of a government entity required or authorized by law to fly a particular flag. If an official wants to fly the American flag, it must be in a “prominent position that is superior to any other flag” displayed. The bill also acknowledges and doesn’t limit the ability of an individual’s right to express private speech or viewpoints protected by the First Amendment.

The bill will take effect July 1, 2024.