Florida bill targets ‘phony baloney’ use of support animals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida landlords wouldn’t be able to prohibit emotional support animals, but people who falsely claim to need one could face jail time under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate.

The bill passed Tuesday would ensure renters who need emotional support animals are protected.

The legislation also would create penalties of up to 60 days and jail and a $500 fine for people who falsely or fraudulently claim to need the animals in order to move their pets into an apartment where they wouldn’t otherwise be allowed.

