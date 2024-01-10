Related video: Florida legislature to take up social media age requirement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida bill barring civilian oversight agencies (COA) from investigating allegations of police misconduct cleared its first hurdle in the House.

The House criminal justice subcommittee took up HB-601 on Wednesday. Its sponsor, Rep. Wyman Duggan of Jacksonville, appeared before the panel to present the bill, which would prohibit local governments from creating new COAs and stop the 21 existing COAs from functioning.

Over the last decade or so, cities across the country developed COAs in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, and most recently, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. They aim to hold law enforcement accountable to the communities they serve, but Duggan believes that does not happen in practice.

Tampa’s COA, the Citizens Review Board, was established in 2015 and reviews closed cases of police misconduct. It is intended to provide transparency to strengthen relationships between the Tampa Police Department and the citizens they serve.

However, some criminal justice advocates have criticized the board, saying it does not have enough investigative power to accomplish that mission.

As Duggan stated, COAs in Florida do not have the subpoena power required to conduct investigations. Tampa criminal justice advocates called for the issue to be placed on the 2023 citywide ballot, but to no avail.

If passed, HB-601 would amend a Florida State Statute titled “Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights,” which provides specific rights for a law enforcement officer or correctional officer is under investigation, subject to interrogation and faces disciplinary action.

Duggan argued that, unlike investigations carried out by law enforcement agencies, COAs have no uniform processes or standards for their proceedings, which may violate an officer’s due process protections.

Rep. Michele Rayner, who represents St. Petersburg, suggested adopting guidelines from the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, resolving the lack of “uniform standards,” but Duggan defended his decision to omit the issue from the bill.

He said COAs, under current law, may deter people from joining the law enforcement agencies in those areas. When pressed for explanation, Duggan cited conversations with members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Florida’s largest police union.

“I’m not saying this legislation should be the end of the discussion in that regard,” Duggan said before the committee. “What we’re doing with this legislation is saying, we’re going to stop the local efforts. We could come back later and do a statewide effort.”

When Rayner asked why the state seeks to override local governments on this issue, Duggan said their main interest is protecting law enforcement officers, largely to fulfill Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal of making Florida a haven for police.

Several citizens appeared to give their opinions on the bill, including a woman whose son was killed by police. The criminal justice subcommittee advanced the bill by a 14-3 vote.