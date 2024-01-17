Related video: A group releases purple balloons during a vigil in 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new bill could make releasing balloons illegal.

Senate Bill 602 c1, which was filed on Jan. 10, would prohibit any balloon, biodegradable or not, from being released.

According to the bill, intentionally releasing, or organizing a release of balloons is prohibited and is considered to be a form of “littering” and “dumping.” Anyone who violates this rule will be fined for littering.

Exceptions to this bill would be balloons that are released on behalf of a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes, hot air balloons recovered after launching, or balloons released indoors.

An older version of this bill initially stated that biodegradable or photodegradable balloons were also a part of the exception, but that has since been revised.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1, 2024.