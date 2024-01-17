Video above: State legislative session to discuss bills that impact children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida bill banning “political” flags from government buildings and schools is a step closer to becoming law.

Before the Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee on Wednesday, Rep. David Borrero (R-Miami-Dade) presented his bill, HB-901.

Borrero kicked off the lengthy discussion with claims Florida’s school children are being “evangelized” and “subliminally indoctrinated with critical race theory, Marxism and transgender ideology.”

If passed, the bill would prohibit the display of “flags that represent a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.” The POW-MIA flag, the Firefighter Memorial flag and the Honor and Remember flag would still be permitted to fly alongside the U.S. and Florida state flags.

When asked by Rep. Lindsay Cross (D-Pinellas) to clarify how race and gender are political viewpoints, Borrero cited a paraphrased version of the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of “political.”

“I still don’t see how someone’s race or gender is political,” Cross said, to which Borrero again referred to the dictionary definition.

“Would that be the same dictionary that’s being banned at our public schools?” Cross asked.

Borrero defaulted to Rep. Randy Fine (R-Brevard), the bill’s other sponsor, who said Nazi or “white supremacist” flags would be considered racial, alongside Black Lives Matter flags. Confederate flags would also be barred, according to Borrero.

Committee Chair Spencer Roach (R-DeSoto) expressed concerns with parts of the bill, specifically the “ambiguous nature” of the term “political viewpoint” and how the bill would impact government employees.

During a lengthy public comment period, the committee heard from LGBTQ+ Floridians and teachers who worry their right to free expression would be stifled by the bill. A parent, who identified himself as a Republican, accused his party of “coming after” children for political reasons.

“A year ago, I told you that coming after my kid instead of dealing with real issues was a bad move for our party. A year later, I’ve heard doctors, teachers, psychologists coming up here. You are making enemies you are not supposed to have,” the father said. “We have seen proof that this has failed. DeSantis got the floor wiped with him and you are anchoring your political careers to that sunk ship.”

In his closing statement, Rep. Fine said those with concerns “have no idea what they are talking about,” as “the government does not have First Amendment rights,” but private individuals do.

Fine concurred with Vice Chair Rick Roth (R-Palm Beach), who said the bill is “trying to correct a movement that may be going too far.”

“Flying a pride flag from a school is saying, ‘Oh, we believe in this indoctrination. We believe we should be pushing a certain agenda’,” Roth said. “We’re saying, everyone has a right to their beliefs and to express it privately, but we’re not going to pick winners and losers and put flags in government buildings.”

The committee voted to approve the bill in a 9-5 vote that fell along party lines.