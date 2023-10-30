*WARNING: Video contains graphic material that may not be suitable for all viewers*

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida motorcyclist recently shared a video of his terrifying crash that left him thankful to be alive.

The rider, who goes by the username street_demon_pc on Instagram, was traveling at over 100 mph, weaving between lanes, when he slammed into the back of a pick-up truck and was run over by a semi.

The motorcyclist posted the scary footage on social media, saying, “My accident from about 4 months ago. I call it an accident but it was clearly my fault. Too much confidence for too little skill.”

He suffered multiple serious injuries, including over 20 fractures to his face, a collapsed lung, two fractured spine discs, and broken bones from the crash. Despite his injuries, the biker said he plans to get back to riding – just not how he used to.

“Thankfully made it out alive, and didn’t lose any limbs,” he said. “I’ll be back to ride again one day, but not like I used to.”