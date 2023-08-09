“Big Brother” contestant Luke Valentine, of Florida, was booted from the CBS reality show on Wednesday for violating the code of conduct after using the N-word.

Valentine used the racial slur in a conversation that was captured on a live feed that was streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday night, Variety reported. The feed has since been removed.

CBS confirmed Valentine’s departure, saying in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday that he “violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur.”

“He has been removed from the house,” producers said.

