Florida becoming a must-win for President Trump

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump will need to find a way to win Florida without the RNC.

No Republican has won the presidency without the Sunshine State since Calvin Coolidge did it in 1924, and recent polling shows Trump down an average of 7 points in Florida.

But Republican Florida Rep. Nick DiCeglie of Pinellas County says there are a lot of Trump supporters that don’t show up in the polls.

“We know that there’s gonna be a close election,” said DiCeglie. “So when these polls come in and they have these huge outliers, we know that’s not gonna happen in the election.”

Political science professor Dr. Mary Anderson of University of Tampa says it’s significant that RNC has been canceled, but not a dealbreaker for the president.

“I would assume he’s concerned about not being able to have those kind of magical moments with his supporters,” said Dr. Anderson. “And I think it can have some effect in Florida. But polls are just a snapshot in time. The president shouldn’t get too down about it, and Biden shouldn’t get too confident.”

