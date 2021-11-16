Florida bear’s head stuck in plastic container for nearly a month, FWC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 250-pound bear was freed after wandering around for nearly a month with a plastic container stuck on her head, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement Monday.

According to the FWC, a resident reported seeing a bear with its head stuck in a container last month. FWC biologists, law enforcement officials and bear contractors set up traps and monitored the area in hopes of finding and rescuing the animal. Three weeks later, it was spotted on a resident’s security camera, still wearing the container on its head.

The FWC set up more traps and began patrolling the area at night. They found the animal around midnight on Monday. It was darted and freed from the plastic container, which was thought to be part of an automatic pet feeder.

“Luckily that hole provided enough access to drink and eat,” the FWC said. “Even after 28 days of wearing it, the bear was still in great physical shape! She did have a wound encircling her neck and face where the feeder was stuck, but staff cleaned the injury and treated her with antibiotics.”

The FWC said the animal was monitored for about a day, then released into a secure area of Picayune Strand State Forest.