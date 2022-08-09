TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release Monday saying a 35-year-old Stuart man was found buried in the sand south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.

Detectives said the beachgoer called for help after spotting the body.

After some investigation, detectives determined that the man’s death was accidental.

“It appears that the man died hours earlier from asphyxia as a result of being trapped underneath the sand,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said that the man was apparently resting under a sand dune and filming the sunrise when the dune collapsed on him, trapping him in the sand.

“Investigators are awaiting toxicology tests, which is standard,” the sheriff’s office said. “Those tests, however, are not likely to change the outcome of this incident being a tragic accident.