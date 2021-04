TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beachgoer recently stumbled upon 65 pounds of cocaine that had washed ashore in Palm Beach County.

Customs and Border Protection officials said the drugs were found washed up along the shoreline over the weekend.

The cocaine was worth an estimated $1.5 million, they said.

Palm Beach, FL; Over the weekend, a beachgoer discovered over 1.5 million dollars worth of cocaine washed-up along the shoreline. The package contained 65 lbs. of cocaine & was turned over to U.S. #BorderPatrol custody.#breakingnews #palmbeach #florida pic.twitter.com/JFiEx8TOjT — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) April 26, 2021

Customs and Border Protection officers quickly seized the narcotics. The incident remains under investigation.