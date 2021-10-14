Florida beachfront condo evacuated for electrical issues

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Residents of an oceanfront condominium near Fort Lauderdale have been evacuated after authorities said electrical problems increased the risk of fire and electrocution.

Now delays in getting some of the equipment needed to make repairs could force some 60 residents out of their homes at Crane Crest Apartments for several months.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea officials ordered the nine-story building evacuated last Friday.

Homeowner association vice president Jim Hook says a temporary fix could be made in a few weeks. But supply chain issues could delay the delivery of specialized equipment for months.

A growing number of buildings have been evacuated since 98 people died in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

