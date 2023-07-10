TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you think of Florida beaches, you might imagine the soft, white sands and crystal blue waters. But residents and visitors alike should remember they’re also known for the most rip current deaths in the U.S.

So far in 2023, Florida reported 25 rip current-related deaths. Since 2017, the Sunshine State has been accountable for a combined 143 rip current deaths.

Researchers from the Florida Panhandle compiled data from the NOAA and the CDC to understand the factors behind these tragic deaths.

The data showed that the deadliest month to take a dip was June, totaling 86 fatalities from 2017 to 2023. “We presume this to be due to summer vacation,” researchers said.

May came in second with 46 total deaths since 2017.

The vast majority of deaths were among the male population. In fact, nearly 80% of all rip current fatalities are male.

The CDC predicts that “men are more likely to participate in swimming and water sports under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In addition, they are more likely to forgo wearing a life jacket.”

What is a rip current?

Rip currents are powerful, narrow waterways of fast-moving water that can move at speeds of up to eight feet per second. These channels of water can pull people away from shore and out into the open water. Not even a gold medalist Olympic swimmer can out-swim the current.

Rip currents typically form where there is a break in a sandbar, on the ocean floor, and near other structures like piers.

Experts say you can tell if a rip current is near if there is choppy water, a gap of darker calm water in-between areas of whitewater and crashing waves, seafoam, and seaweed or debris moving towards the sea.

How to escape a rip current

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, stay calm. Rip currents do not pull you under.

Simply tread water, and do not swim against the current. Instead, swim at an angle toward breaking waves parallel to the shoreline. If you succeed, then continue to swim at an angle toward the beach.

If you feel you are incapable of escaping, draw attention to yourself, wave your hands in the air, and yell for help.

If you see someone pulled away by a rip current, do not become a victim trying to help. If a lifeguard is on duty, get them immediately. If a lifeguard is not present, call 9-1-1 and try to direct him or her on how to swim out of the current.