TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Parts of east Florida are feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday as it moves closer to the state.

A beach safety building that was already damaged by Hurricane Ian collapsed from strong winds and waves caused by Nicole.

Those strong winds and beach waves were also visible along Jensen Beach.

In Martin County, residents were starting to see floodwaters and the sheriff’s office released photos of flooded roads.

As of 10 a.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 210 miles east of West Palm Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.