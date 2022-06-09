APOPKA, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The owner of a barbecue restaurant in Florida is making headlines. As inflation is rising prices across the country, he’s doing the opposite, lowering his prices to help everyone afford to eat a good meal.

Steve White, owner of Porkie’s BBQ, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that he is dropping the prices of the lunch specials at the restaurant to $9.99 for a sandwich, two sides, and a drink “during this time of uncertainty and with all the Higher prices on everything.”

“I am going to do this as long as I can,” White said.

More than 500 people liked White’s Facebook post, with many commenters showing their appreciation for his generosity.

“And we, as a community, will support you. It’s tough. You, my friend, are tougher!” said one commenter.

“Apopka is lucky to have you and your business in it…” another commenter wrote, “Steve you are always there when anyone needs help…you are a good man…”