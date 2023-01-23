TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida-based U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) crew helped stop over one ton of cocaine from reaching the coast of Humacao, Puerto Rico, authorities announced Monday.

Border Patrol agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be worth about $23.5 million.

On Friday evening, a Jacksonville-based CBP aerial unit spotted the vessel with two outboard engines and three people on board moving north towards the southeastern coast of the island.

While the crew maintained a visual of the vessel, Fajardo-based Coastal Interceptor Vessel crews interdicted the boat south of the city of Humacao.

Inside the vessel, agents found a total of 36 bales of drugs weighing 2,262 pounds. Two non-citizens from the Dominican Republic and one non-citizen from Colombia were arrested.

“This is the second successful interdiction in the last two weekends,” said Augusto Reyes, Director of Air and Marine Operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. “Air and Marine Operations agents are determined to detect and intercept any attempts to smuggle contraband to our shores.”

According to CBP’s drug seizure and statistics dashboard, the agency has seized a total of 15,675 lbs. of cocaine nationwide since the start of the 2023 Fiscal Year.