Florida bans nursing home visits as coronavirus spreads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Most visitors are now banned at Florida nursing homes as the coronavirus has likely spread into the general population.

Gov. Ron DeSantis banned on Saturday nursing homes from accepting visitors for 30 days except when a patient is near death.

He said three infected Broward County residents have no known source of the disease such as a recent visit to China or Europe, meaning the disease has likely spread into the community.

The state’s number of infections passed 60 on Saturday and two people have died in the state.

The state also announced that low-income students will still get free and reduced-cost meals while schools are closed.

During Saturday’s press conference, DeSantis also requested the following:

Health and Human Services send home the 61 Floridians that were previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise line, home from isolation from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.

Department of Health to hire additional epidemiologists from university health programs to help with workload.

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to extend all existing nursing home and ALF licenses for 90 days to remove distraction from patient care.

Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to suspend drivers’ license renewal requirements for 30 days.

All agencies to suspend for 30 days licensing and registration renewal requirements for existing processional licenses (e.g. realtors).

