Florida bald eagles prepare for first flight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It won’t be much longer before a family of Southwest Florida bald eagles are once again empty nesters.

A duo of eaglets, E19 and E20, have captured the attention and hearts of people across the country since they hatched just over eight weeks ago. Life has moved quickly for the eaglets, who have already begun to flap their wings and look to the skies in hopes of flight.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, spectators will be able to see “more vigorous ‘wingercising’ and flapping from both E’s with increased coordination and strength developing daily.”

The eagles will continue to strengthen their pectoral muscles, which are needed for flight, until they can make their first flight roughly 10 weeks after hatching.

On Sunday, the eagle cam spotted eaglet E19 practicing for the first take-off in close proximity to sibling E20. The video shows E19 flapping whiled jumping, creating lift for the first time.

E20 looked less than impressed considering his tail was stepped on mid-attempt.

Between 17 and 23 weeks of age, the bond between adults and their young will fade, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Adults eagles will no longer tolerate harassment from their offspring. This is when the young eagles leave the territory in search for good feeding grounds.