Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch on Christmas

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two eggs from the area’s “most beloved pair of bald eagles” are expected to hatch on Christmas day or shortly after, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam (SWFEC).

SWFEC said the eggs, which were laid on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23, are currently closing in on the average 35 day incubation period.

For just over a month, parents “Harriet” and “M15” took turns incubating their eggs and maintaining the necessary temperature that embryos need to develop.

The parents will continue to nurture the eggs until movement is felt and the chicks scratch the surface of the eggs to break out.

SWFEC said once the hatchlings begin to breathe, they will make soft calls that their parents can hear.

Viewers can check in on the action via the official SWFL Eagle Cam website.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss