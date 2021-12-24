Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch on Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two eggs from the area’s “most beloved pair of bald eagles” are expected to hatch on Christmas day or shortly after, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam (SWFEC).

SWFEC said the eggs, which were laid on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23, are currently closing in on the average 35 day incubation period.

For just over a month, parents “Harriet” and “M15” took turns incubating their eggs and maintaining the necessary temperature that embryos need to develop.

The parents will continue to nurture the eggs until movement is felt and the chicks scratch the surface of the eggs to break out.

SWFEC said once the hatchlings begin to breathe, they will make soft calls that their parents can hear.

Viewers can check in on the action via the official SWFL Eagle Cam website.

