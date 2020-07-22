‘Fear doesn’t help us’: Gov. DeSantis urges reopening of schools, giving parents choices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Wednesday evening address to once again stress the importance of reopening schools next month despite Florida’s recent increase in coronavirus cases.

“The choice before us is whether we face our challenges with determination and resolve, guided by evidence, or whether we allow ourselves to become paralyzed by fear,” he said. “Fear doesn’t help us combat the virus.”

For weeks, the governor has stressed the importance of getting Florida’s students back in the classroom next month.

“Here’s the hard truth: Our kids are at the least risk from this virus and much lower than they are from seasonal influenza,” DeSantis said. “Our kids also play the smallest role in transmission of the virus.”

Some parents and teachers, however, have expressed concerns about how they will return safely.

Several school districts in the Tampa Bay area have already announced they want to push back the start of their school years.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

