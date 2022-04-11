LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida babysitter has been accused of putting a child in a dryer.

According to an affidavit obtained by WESH 2 News from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Chapman, 35, has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

The 4-year-old child was brought to UF Health Leesburg Hospital where the boy reportedly suffered bruising on the boy’s head, abdomen and back.

According to the affidavit, the boy stated that “Miss Amber” put him in the dryer with towels, and he spun around.

A warrant was issued for Chapman on Friday, and she was arrested the next day.