OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby who was surrendered to a Florida Safe Haven box earlier this year has been adopted by the first responder who found her, according to WKMG.

Six months ago, Ocala Fire Rescue said a newborn baby was anonymously surrendered to the Safe Haven box at their headquarters.

A firefighter checked the climate-controlled box when an alarm went off and found a little girl inside with a shoelace tying off her umbilical cord, WKMG reported.

The news station said the firefighter started the adoption process for the baby after rushing her to the hospital.

The couple, who had been trying to start a family for a decade, are now Zoey’s adoptive parents.

“It wasn’t real until I got the call I could go in there with her in the NICU,” the adoptive mother told WKMG. “We’ve been trying for almost a decade to have a family, and everything has kind of not worked out for us. So we are like, ‘Don’t get our hopes up, don’t get our hopes up.’”

The couple said they commend the baby’s birth mother for making the decision.

“I think it’s very respectable, what she did,” Zoey’s adoptive mother said. “We really felt in our hearts that we wanted to let the birth mom know in some way, shape or form that she is safe, she is happy, and she is very loved.”

There are 134 climate-controlled boxes installed at firehouses and other locations across the country.

Florida Safe Haven Laws allow parents to abandon their unharmed newborns not more than a week old at any safe haven facility recognized by the state laws without fear of prosecution.