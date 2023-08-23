TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Central Florida authorities are warning residents of one small city to keep an eye out for rogue monkeys.

The Orange City Police Department said it had received several calls in reference to monkey sightings. However, it was not made clear if there were multiple monkeys, or one monkey spotted on several occasions.

“If you come in contact with a monkey, please contact FWC for further assistance,” the department said.

Residents can call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Tips can also be submitted by clicking here.