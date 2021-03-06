Florida authorities searching for missing 9-year-old

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities in Mount Dora are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Officials say 9-year-old John Weldon was last seen in the Mount Dora area and may be with Daryl Weldon.

The pair may be in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Florida tag number IB14FR.

John has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 4 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs around 55 pounds.

Daryl Weldon is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe the pair may be traveling to Colorado or Wisconsin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Dora Police Department.