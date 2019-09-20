Florida authorities search for missing woman from Knoxville

(WATE) – Officers in Florida are investigating after a carjacking and potential kidnapping situation involved a couple from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to confirm the safety of Marsha Ann Higgins. Deputies say they were told Higgins is being held against her will by Bradley Chilton, her boyfriend.

Carjacking and Missing Woman – Please SHAREWe have information they were in Volusia County area last night. We are… Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Court records from recent years state they were from Knox County, Tennessee.

The two were last seen Wednesday night in Volusia County. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes Higgins and Chilton are still in a silver Toyota with Tennessee tags.

