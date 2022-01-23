Florida authorities look for missing boys, ages 10 and 11

Braylon Summerlin, 10, (left) and J’Quan Grant, 11 (right). Photo courtesy of the FDLE.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing child alert has been issued for two missing boys out of Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Braylon Summerlin, 10, and J’Quan Grant, 11, were last seen Saturday in the area of Detroit Street in Jacksonville.

Braylon is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.

J’Quan is said to be 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was wearing a teal jacket, black jeans, and red shoes when he disappeared.

If you know where they are, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911

