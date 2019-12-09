Live Now
Florida authorities arrest girl, 12, for posting kill list

Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities arrested a 12-year-old girl after discovering at least two social media posts that threatened to kill fellow students at her middle school.

In one Snapchat post, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said, the girl listed the names of potential victims.

A later post warned that the students were not safe and that they would be killed on Monday.

Investigators were made aware of the threats on Friday night by a parent and student at Falcon Cove Middle School north of Miami.

The girl was later taken into custody and taken to a juvenile center. Authorities said they arrested the girl on two counts of making a written threat to kill and making a false report about a firearm.

