TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney General Ashley Moody said the power drug, fentanyl is flooding into the state at record levels.

Moody joined the former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Law Enforcement leaders from across the Bay area Wednesday to call on the federal government to do more to stop the import of the drug.

“In July alone, we saw a record amount of fentanyl seized at our southern boarder,” Moody said.

The Attorney General also warned of a new, multi-colored version of the drug designed to attract children.

“Talk to your children,” Moody said. “We are seeing rainbow-colored pills, designed to attract children being seized all over our country and here in Florida. FHP has seized green powdered fentanyl.”

Jim Raug is the founder of “Families against fentanyl” in Florida. He lost his own son to the drug and is now calling on the federal government to declare the drug a weapon of mass destruction.

“This designation will allow us to cut off the supply of fentanyl and put an end to this,” Raugh said.

Moody added that the designation would allow more federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, to become involved in stopping the importation of the drug.

“For years, we have sounded the alarm about fentanyl overdoses claiming a record number of American lives, but there is growing concern that this synthetic opioid could also be weaponized due to its lethality and the massive amount being brought into the country across the southwest border,” Moody said.