Florida attorney general announces new anti-human trafficking resource

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday in Orlando to announce a new anti-human trafficking resource.

The online safety toolkit will be focused on protecting children from predators online, officials said.

Moody said Florida ranks third in the nation for reports to the national human trafficking hotline and the access predators have to children via online apps and websites has increased in recent years.

“Technology puts our children today at greater risk of being targeted and lured,” she said.

Moody said the new online safety toolkit will list websites and apps that are considered dangerous for children.

“Parents should know if their kids are using these websites, they may be talking to strangers,” she said.

The toolkit will also link to parental control guides for Apple and Android devices.

Moody said a rule she has for her children is never speaking to someone online they don’t know in real life.

Officials gave an example of a local underage girl who was groomed online for four months before meeting a man she met online in a parking lot. Within hours of meeting the man, she was posted online and being trafficked for sex.