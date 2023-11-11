TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A U.S. Army veteran from Florida was shot dead Thursday night at a gas station in Ocoee, according to police.

Gregory C. Reed, 60, of Apopka was seen driving his car through a BP convenience store parking lot around 8:20 p.m. before he was killed.

Reed was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Ocoee Police Department said the vehicle of interest may be a Mercedes GLA250.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, one of the police detectives said Reed was driving his car, a Ford Explorer, past the gas pumps where he was allegedly shot.

Officials also said there was a brief exchange between Reed and the passengers in the Mercedes, the Orlando Sentinel said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.