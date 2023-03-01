NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida archaeologist discovered 30 bones, including a human skull in a wooded area in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday.

WESH reported that New Smyrna Beach police officers were called around 9 a.m. after a human bone was found in a wooded area in the 1700 block of North Dixie Freeway.

The news station said a city archaeologist found the bone while working on a historical site.

Detectives then searched the area and found 30 bones, including a human skull.

Investigators are working to figure out who the bones belong to and determine the person’s cause of death.