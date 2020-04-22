Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could help save reefs from extinction

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Researchers at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa say they’ve made another scientific breakthrough that could help save the Florida Reef Tract from extinction.

According to a news release, the aquarium is the first in the world to reproduce ridged cactus coral or Mycetophyllia lamarckiana in human care.

The aquarium said the breakthrough happened over several nights earlier this month at The Florida Aquarium’s Center for Conservation which is located at the Florida Conservation Technology Center in Apollo Beach.

The milestone is part of “Project Coral,” a project that was designed for coral regrowth after a major disease outbreak that was killing off corals. The program works in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service.

“Our resolve to save Florida’s endangered coral reefs continues, and this historic breakthrough by our coral experts, our second in 8 months, provides additional hope for the future of all coral reefs in our backyard and around the globe,” said Roger Germann, President and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. “While our Aquarium remains temporarily closed to the public as we support our community’s wellbeing efforts, not even a global pandemic can slow us down when it comes to protecting and restoring America’s ‘great’ barrier reef.”

Mycetophyllia, commonly known as ridged cactus coral, are native to Florida and the Caribbean.

The ridged cactus coral reproduce by releasing sperm into the water, which will then fertilize eggs inside the parent corals. The corals release a fully-developed larvae that swims immediately after release. Brooding corals release fewer and larger larvae, unlike many other coral species, which can release hundreds or thousands of eggs at a time.

Before the breakthrough, information on how ridged cactus coral reproduce was scarce. There were no photos of the larvae of the ridged cactus coral, and it had never been measured.

“These advances give us hope that the round-the-clock work we are doing will make a difference to help conserve this species and save these animals from extinction,” said The Florida Aquarium Senior Coral Scientist Keri O’Neil.  “To date we have now been able to sexually reproduce eight different species of coral affected by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease at The Florida Aquarium’s Center for Conservation campus.”

The aquarium said it’s too soon to tell how long the corals will continue to release the larvae or how many will be produced, since the process has never been documented.

“We certainly could not have achieved these groundbreaking efforts without our partners, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock and TECO Energy.  Without their coordination, involvement and most importantly, financial investments, the Florida Reef Tract might not survive,” added Germann.  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction"

Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized"

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County Commission discusses reopening beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Commission discusses reopening beaches"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss