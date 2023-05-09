TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of K-12 social studies books were approved by the Florida Department of Education Tuesday after they were initially rejected over content found objectionable by the DeSantis administration.

Officials said they approved 66 of the 101 books to date. When the books were initially submitted, 81 of the 101 were rejected due to “inaccurate material, errors and other information that was not aligned with Florida Law.”

The department included examples of materials that were changed by publishers following an initial review.

One book for elementary school students told parents to speak with their children about kneeling during the National Anthem. The department deemed the content “not age appropriate.”

Publishers also removed a section referencing the police killing of George Floyd in a middle school book. Officials said the section included “unsolicited topics.”

The department said it will continue to work with the 35 publishers to get their textbooks approved. Officials said publishers have the ability to appeal any non-adoption decision. They can also submit revisions for “subject matter experts” to review.

“To uphold our exceptional standards, we must ensure our students and teachers have the highest quality materials available – materials that focus on historical facts and are free from inaccuracies or ideological rhetoric,” said Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr.

The 66 approved textbooks are now available for purchase by school districts across the state.