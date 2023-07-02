OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) – Central Florida officials said an apartment went up in flames over the holiday weekend due to a child who attempted to light fireworks inside.

On Saturday, around 11:09 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the Berkeley Pointe Apartments for reports of a structure fire. While on their way to the scene, OFR said smoke began filling the apartment building, and tenants were asked to evacuate.

According to officials, when crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the backroom window of a two-story, multi-family apartment building.

While at the apartment complex, fire rescue crews were told that a dog was still inside the fiery unit. After conducting their search, fire personnel was able to remove the dog from the building while other crews battled the fire.

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

OCR stated that once authorities spoke with the occupants of the unit that was on fire, the inspector learned that one of the children inside the apartment had “obtained a firework” and “attempted to light it indoors.”

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, OCR said to keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children to prevent “curiosity from becoming a disaster.”

“Close supervision and fire education are critical in preventing curiosity from becoming a disaster. As a precaution, Ocala Fire Rescue reminds the public to keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children, up high, and preferably in a locked cabinet,” the fire rescue wrote in a Facebook post.