KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — An American Airlines pilot went viral after being spotted helping load luggage on his plane.

Robert Idell was about to fly to Miami out of Key West International Airport when he saw that the pilot of the plane was helping the loading crew with the luggage.

“This pilot needs a raise & recognition!” Idell said. “He was helping load bags to help everyone with their connections.”

The plane made its destination after a 30-minute delay, according to flight data.