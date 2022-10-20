TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Amber alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Southeast Beech Street in Lake City in Columbia County.

Authorities said Ashlynn Cox, 16, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and white and lime Adidas shoes.

Authorities described her as being a white female with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

Ashlynn Cox, 16

27-year-old Jesse Hammersla





The teen may be in the company of 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt, and blue plaid shorts.

The two may be traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with Florida tag number 9466AS. The vehicle has a dent on the front passenger side and a sticker on the bottom left and rear right windshield.

Authorities added the vehicle does not have any hubcaps and the tires appear all black.

The two may be in the Jacksonville area.

