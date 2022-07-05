JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida law enforcement officials issued a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday evening for a missing teenage girl.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was last seen Saturday in the area of 4th Street in Jupiter.

Reyes-Hernandez is describes as a 5’4″ white-Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue ripped jeans and black Adidas high-top shoes, the FDLE alert says.

Law enforcement officials believe Reyes-Hernandez may be with Oliver Ramos. Ramos is described as a white-Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ and was last seen wearing a white Hollister shirt with blue long sleeves, ripped light blue jeans, black socks and black and gold sandals.

According to the FDLE, the two may be traveling in a dark minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on Reyes-Hernandez or knows the teen’s location is asked to call 911 or the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 799-4445.